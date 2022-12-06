Loop Capital Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $45.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,050. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

