Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 526,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,654,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Up 12.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Lufax by 152.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lufax by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

