Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.44. 15,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,267,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,436,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $711,000. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

