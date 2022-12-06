LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

