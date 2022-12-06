LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
