Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $114,605.49 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $252.42 million and $114,605.49 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053103 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00238825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003547 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,428.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.