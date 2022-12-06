Maker Market Cap Tops $618.03 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $618.03 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for $632.17 or 0.03723918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

