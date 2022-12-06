Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $41.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

