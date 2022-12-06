Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

