Matthew J. Gould Buys 2,434 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 2,434 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $49,483.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,170,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,454,780.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,624. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also

