Matthew J. Gould Buys 2,434 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 2,434 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $49,483.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,170,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,454,780.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
BRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,624. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
