McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.11.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

