Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

