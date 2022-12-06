Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.81. 36,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

