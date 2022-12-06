Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $49.89 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Metal has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $49.89 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $959.26 or 0.05634824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00505667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

