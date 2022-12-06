MetaMUI Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $98,434.60 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

