Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Saturday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Metcash Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.14 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($41,677.85).
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Read More
