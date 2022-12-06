Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Saturday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.

Get Metcash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.14 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($41,677.85).

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.