MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $80.90 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.37 or 0.00108030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,003.00 or 1.00002960 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.56553931 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,576,186.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.