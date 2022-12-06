M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

M&G stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.