Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $33.03 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Midas has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for about $33.03 or 0.00194351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $86.12 million and approximately $119,118.22 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 33.47322865 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $195,157.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

