MiL.k (MLK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $922,350.90

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $67.98 million and approximately $922,350.90 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $955.64 or 0.05615784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00500210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.59 or 0.30161495 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,682,514 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

