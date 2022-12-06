Millennium Management LLC Has $117.29 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,881 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $117,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FNF opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

