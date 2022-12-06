Mizuho Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $60.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -413.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.