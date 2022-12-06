Moffett Nathanson Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,232.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

