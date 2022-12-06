Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.85 or 0.00840894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $69.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,106.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00467338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00114483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00243747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00270532 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,210,252 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.