MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.90. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

