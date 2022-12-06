MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $334-337 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.84 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. 3,400,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
