MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.00 million-$337.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.74 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.15.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 212,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,122,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

