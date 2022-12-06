Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $8.57 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $8.57 or 0.00050381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00501434 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.00 or 0.30235298 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,576,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,807,283 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

