Morgan Stanley Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

WBD opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

