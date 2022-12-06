Morgan Stanley Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $446.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.55.

NYSE:LLY opened at $369.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

