Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 26,347 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,075,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RQI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

