Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.