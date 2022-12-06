Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

