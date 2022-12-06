Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

