Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

