Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,339,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after buying an additional 511,957 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 72,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $94.58. 95,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,826,042. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

