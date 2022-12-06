Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $101.20 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $101.20 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,029.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00468779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00114293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00845327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00657959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00244172 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.