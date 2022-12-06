National Bankshares Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$150.94.

Shares of BMO opened at C$133.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$90.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

