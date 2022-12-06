National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

