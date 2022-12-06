NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.50 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $92.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00010518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00079558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025845 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,649,974 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

