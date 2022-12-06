NEAR Protocol Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $77.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00010333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025956 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,265,332 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 834,265,332 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.73414512 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $77,478,548.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

