Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Position Increased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Nelnet comprises about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

