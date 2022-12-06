Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $82.79 million and $1.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,106.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00467338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00114483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00840894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00243747 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

