Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nevro by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nevro by 72.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVRO stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

