Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
A number of analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nevro by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nevro by 72.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nevro Price Performance
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
