New England Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,050 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 172,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,126,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $401.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $324.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

