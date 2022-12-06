New England Asset Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 142,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $467.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.83.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.