New England Asset Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.67. 19,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.