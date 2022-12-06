New England Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $639,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.67. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

