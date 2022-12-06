New England Asset Management Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

ABC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

