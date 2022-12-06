New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,064. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

