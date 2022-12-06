NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NextCure from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. NextCure has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NextCure by 47.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextCure by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextCure by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

